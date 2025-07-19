Sign up
Photo 629
Zlota Godzina
Golden hour in Rynek Glowny, Krakow, Poland, our next little adventure.
The sun lined up beautifully with the lamp in the main square of the old town as we mooched around looking for a place to eat.
19th July 2025
19th Jul 25
Chrissie
ace
@cmf
Thank you so much for taking the time to comment and ⭐️ my pictures. I’ve loved my first year and I’m excited to see what...
659
photos
76
followers
61
following
172% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365 Year 2
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
18th July 2025 7:05pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
light
,
sunset
,
sun
,
lamp
