Zlota Godzina by cmf
Photo 629

Zlota Godzina

Golden hour in Rynek Glowny, Krakow, Poland, our next little adventure.
The sun lined up beautifully with the lamp in the main square of the old town as we mooched around looking for a place to eat.
Chrissie

ace
@cmf
Thank you so much for taking the time to comment and ⭐️ my pictures. I’ve loved my first year and I’m excited to see what...
