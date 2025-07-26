Sign up
Peaceful Defiance
There are around 1,000 bronze gnomes dotted around the city of Wroclaw in Poland. New gnomes arrive every year, gradually populating more and more streets.
It all started in the 1980s as a peaceful movement, using humour and satire to oppose the communist regime at the time.
And now the gnomes are part of the culture of the city and a great tourist attraction. They depict various professions, historical figures, and events, each with a unique character and story.
26th July 2025
26th Jul 25
Tags
art
,
history
,
gnomes
