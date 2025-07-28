Sign up
Previous
Photo 638
Salt Crystal Glow
Beautiful salt crystal chandelier in the main chapel of the Salt Mines,130m below ground, near Krakow. Photographed from below.
28th July 2025
28th Jul 25
1
1
Chrissie
ace
@cmf
Thank you so much for taking the time to comment and ⭐️ my pictures. I’ve loved my first year and I’m excited to see what...
668
photos
79
followers
62
following
174% complete
631
632
633
634
635
636
637
638
632
633
634
635
636
637
30
638
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365 Year 2
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
28th July 2025 11:32am
Tags
light
,
crystal
,
art
,
patterns
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Awesome
July 28th, 2025
