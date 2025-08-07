Sign up
Previous
Photo 648
Close Encounter?
The sun’s rays reaching through the clouds into the field looked like a UFO coming in to land 😆
7th August 2025
7th Aug 25
2
2
Chrissie
ace
@cmf
Thank you so much for taking the time to comment and ⭐️ my pictures. I’ve loved my first year and I’m excited to see what...
678
photos
78
followers
66
following
177% complete
View this month »
641
642
643
644
645
646
647
648
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365 Year 2
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
7th August 2025 7:08am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sky
,
vegetables
,
clouds
,
sunshine
Barb
ace
Superb capture!
August 7th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Oh WOW
August 7th, 2025
