Previous
Photo 656
Fountain Drops
Sezincote House and Gardens in Gloucestershire display a strong Indian influence and there are two elephant sculptures behind this fountain.
15th August 2025
15th Aug 25
2
0
Chrissie
ace
@cmf
Thank you so much for taking the time to comment and ⭐️ my pictures. I’ve loved my first year and I’m excited to see what...
687
photos
76
followers
66
following
179% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Album
365 Year 2
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
15th August 2025 12:19pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
water
,
art
,
fountain
,
elephants
,
sculptures
Beverley
ace
Beautiful capture…
August 16th, 2025
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Neat shot
August 16th, 2025
