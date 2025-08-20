Sign up
Previous
Photo 661
Black-Eyed Susan
They all seem to be vying for attention 🤣
Beautiful display in my friend’s garden.
AKA Rudbeckia fulgida or coneflower
20th August 2025
20th Aug 25
Chrissie
ace
@cmf
Thank you so much for taking the time to comment and ⭐️ my pictures. I’ve loved my first year and I’m excited to see what...
692
photos
75
followers
67
following
181% complete
View this month »
654
655
656
657
658
659
660
661
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365 Year 2
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
11th August 2025 7:36pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flowers
,
garden
,
summer
Christine Sztukowski
ace
So pretty
August 21st, 2025
