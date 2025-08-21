Sign up
Photo 662
Peaky Pride in the Heart of Brum
My daughter treated me to an afternoon at the theatre in Birmingham today - Mary Poppins was awesome! On the way, we passed the wonderful Peaky Blinders portraits on the wall outside New Street Station.
21st August 2025
21st Aug 25
1
1
Chrissie
ace
@cmf
Thank you so much for taking the time to comment and ⭐️ my pictures. I’ve loved my first year and I’m excited to see what...
365 Year 2
iPhone 16 Pro
21st August 2025 5:15pm
film
art
birmingham
history
series
cityscape
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Sounds like a fun day
August 21st, 2025
