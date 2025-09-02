Previous
Bright Eyes by cmf
Photo 674

Bright Eyes

Grandson, Connell, is 10 weeks old ❤️
2nd September 2025 2nd Sep 25

Chrissie

ace
@cmf
Thank you so much for taking the time to comment and ⭐️ my pictures. I’ve loved my first year and I’m excited to see what...
184% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Christine Sztukowski ace
Those eyes will be a heartbreaker one day, so precious
September 2nd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact