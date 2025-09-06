Sign up
Previous
Photo 678
Sunset with Pixie
Orange sunset with orange pup, Pixie ♥️
6th September 2025
6th Sep 25
2
0
Chrissie
ace
@cmf
Thank you so much for taking the time to comment and ⭐️ my pictures. I’ve loved my first year and I’m excited to see what...
709
photos
75
followers
67
following
185% complete
View this month »
671
672
673
674
675
676
677
678
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
2
Album
365 Year 2
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
3rd September 2025 7:23pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
animals
,
sky
,
sunset
,
clouds
,
dogs
,
orange
,
countryside
Beverley
ace
Amazingly colourful sunset… pixie is gorgeous
September 6th, 2025
Sue Schaar
ace
Awesome capture
September 6th, 2025
