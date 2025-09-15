Previous
Autumn Flowering by cmf
Autumn Flowering

The jacaranda blossom is even more vibrant now than it was in the spring
15th September 2025 15th Sep 25

Chrissie

@cmf
Thank you so much for taking the time to comment and ⭐️ my pictures. I’ve loved my first year and I’m excited to see what...
John Falconer ace
Lovely closeup.
September 18th, 2025  
