King of the Road by cmf
Photo 691

King of the Road

This handsome little lion was very comfortable lying by the side of the road enjoying the golden hour
19th September 2025 19th Sep 25

Photo Details

Alli W
Gorgeous eyes!
September 20th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Beautiful capture…
September 20th, 2025  
