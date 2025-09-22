Sign up
Photo 694
Wildfires
View from our home last night! Thankfully there were no casualties and no homes destroyed. But 27 square km of countryside were burnt and are still smouldering. Algarve, Portugal
22nd September 2025
22nd Sep 25
Chrissie
ace
@cmf
Thank you so much for taking the time to comment and ⭐️ my pictures. I’ve loved my first year and I’m excited to see what...
726
photos
76
followers
68
following
190% complete
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365 Year 2
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
21st September 2025 11:15pm
Tags
fire
,
countryside
