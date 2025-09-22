Previous
Wildfires by cmf
Photo 694

Wildfires

View from our home last night! Thankfully there were no casualties and no homes destroyed. But 27 square km of countryside were burnt and are still smouldering. Algarve, Portugal
22nd September 2025 22nd Sep 25

Chrissie

ace
@cmf
Thank you so much for taking the time to comment and ⭐️ my pictures. I’ve loved my first year and I’m excited to see what...
190% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact