Previous
Photo 703
A Tumble of Rocks
Salema beach, Portugal
1st October 2025
1st Oct 25
2
1
Chrissie
ace
@cmf
Thank you so much for taking the time to comment and ⭐️ my pictures. I’ve loved my first year and I’m excited to see what...
735
photos
76
followers
68
following
192% complete
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365 Year 2
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
24th September 2025 11:58am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
rocks
,
cliffs
,
beach
,
portugal
Beverley
ace
Lovely layers of colours …terrific PoV…
October 1st, 2025
Dorothy
ace
Was this recent? Looks like the Southwest in the US..
October 1st, 2025
