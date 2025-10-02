Previous
Busy Bee

This ivy is all abuzz with bees just now!
2nd October 2025 2nd Oct 25

Chrissie

@cmf
Thank you so much for taking the time to comment and ⭐️ my pictures. I’ve loved my first year and I’m excited to see what...
Beverley
Oh my goodness this capture is amazing,,, the details are beautiful
Wonderful capture
October 3rd, 2025  
Diana
Great close up!
October 3rd, 2025  
