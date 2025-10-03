Previous
Buzzin’ Off by cmf
Photo 705

Buzzin’ Off

This bumble bee enjoyed feasting on the nectar from the ivy. I love those wings, although they were working a bit too quickly for me to catch them when he launched off.
Look at those little feet though 🥺!
3rd October 2025 3rd Oct 25

Chrissie

ace
@cmf
Thank you so much for taking the time to comment and ⭐️ my pictures. I’ve loved my first year and I’m excited to see what...
193% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Barb ace
Super set of captures!
October 4th, 2025  
Christina ace
Great shot
October 4th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact