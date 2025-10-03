Sign up
Photo 705
Buzzin’ Off
This bumble bee enjoyed feasting on the nectar from the ivy. I love those wings, although they were working a bit too quickly for me to catch them when he launched off.
Look at those little feet though 🥺!
3rd October 2025
nature
insects
bugs
bees
Barb
ace
Super set of captures!
October 4th, 2025
Christina
ace
Great shot
October 4th, 2025
