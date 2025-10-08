Sign up
Previous
Photo 710
An Autumn Walk
Fred loves rolling around in this field now that it’s been turned over after the courgettes were harvested. Today I noticed this rogue plant valiantly pushing on, surviving and thriving!
8th October 2025
8th Oct 25
Chrissie
@cmf
Thank you so much for taking the time to comment and ⭐️ my pictures. I've loved my first year and I'm excited to see what...
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365 Year 2
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
8th October 2025 10:16am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
clouds
,
dogs
,
autumn
,
plants
,
countryside
