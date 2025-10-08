Previous
An Autumn Walk by cmf
An Autumn Walk

Fred loves rolling around in this field now that it’s been turned over after the courgettes were harvested. Today I noticed this rogue plant valiantly pushing on, surviving and thriving!
Chrissie

@cmf
Thank you so much for taking the time to comment and ⭐️ my pictures. I’ve loved my first year and I’m excited to see what...
