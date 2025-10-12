Previous
The Almonry, Evesham by cmf
The Almonry, Evesham

This lovely little property is part of the Almonry and museum, which are currently undergoing renovation.
12th October 2025 12th Oct 25

Chrissie

ace
@cmf
Thank you so much for taking the time to comment and ⭐️ my pictures. I’ve loved my first year and I’m excited to see what...
Krista Marson ace
a fine-looking house
October 12th, 2025  
