Previous
Photo 716
Puppy Love
This snap of Fred greeting my son gives an indication of just how big Fred is. My son is 6 foot 3.
14th October 2025
14th Oct 25
2
1
Chrissie
ace
@cmf
Thank you so much for taking the time to comment and ⭐️ my pictures. I’ve loved my first year and I’m excited to see what...
Album
365 Year 2
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
13th October 2025 2:14pm
Tags
family
,
dogs
Beverley
ace
Fabulous capture of the moment…You can feel the love & affection… Wonderful to see this morning.
October 14th, 2025
Wylie
ace
Fred is big!! Great shot of the moment.
October 14th, 2025
