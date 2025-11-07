Previous
Happy Birthday Dad by cmf
Photo 740

Happy Birthday Dad

My dad passed away 6 years ago. Today he would have been 103.
All credit to my son, who took this picture of me with my dad 8 years ago ♥️
7th November 2025 7th Nov 25

Chrissie

ace
@cmf
And all of a sudden I’m into my third year! Thank you so much for all comments, ⭐️s and feedback. I’m still learning and I...
202% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Paul J ace
Very nice.
November 7th, 2025  
Beverley ace
It’s a very beautiful capture of you both… a truly special photo!
November 7th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact