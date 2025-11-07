Sign up
Previous
Photo 740
Happy Birthday Dad
My dad passed away 6 years ago. Today he would have been 103.
All credit to my son, who took this picture of me with my dad 8 years ago ♥️
7th November 2025
7th Nov 25
Chrissie
ace
@cmf
And all of a sudden I’m into my third year! Thank you so much for all comments, ⭐️s and feedback. I’m still learning and I...
family
Paul J
ace
Very nice.
November 7th, 2025
Beverley
ace
It’s a very beautiful capture of you both… a truly special photo!
November 7th, 2025
