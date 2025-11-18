Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 751
Long Shadows
River Avon walk with Fred
18th November 2025
18th Nov 25
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Chrissie
ace
@cmf
And all of a sudden I’m into my third year! Thank you so much for all comments, ⭐️s and feedback. I appreciate every single one....
785
photos
79
followers
68
following
205% complete
View this month »
744
745
746
747
748
749
750
751
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Album
365 Year 3
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
17th November 2025 1:23pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
dog
,
animals
,
river
,
autumn
Beverley
ace
Tail waving with delight… beautiful photo
November 19th, 2025
KWind
ace
Beautiful light!
November 19th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close