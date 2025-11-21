Previous
Ancient Walls by cmf
14th century architecture in Lagos, Portugal. The fortress wall beside the main entrance to the medieval town from the quay.
Chrissie

@cmf
Michelle
Lovely capture, the sky is a gorgeous colour
Christine Sztukowski ace
Awesome composition
Sue Schaar ace
Absolutely beautiful capture
