Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 754
Ancient Walls
14th century architecture in Lagos, Portugal. The fortress wall beside the main entrance to the medieval town from the quay.
21st November 2025
21st Nov 25
3
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Chrissie
ace
@cmf
And all of a sudden I’m into my third year! Thank you so much for all comments, ⭐️s and feedback. I appreciate every single one....
788
photos
79
followers
68
following
206% complete
View this month »
747
748
749
750
751
752
753
754
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365 Year 3
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
21st November 2025 12:11pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
architecture
,
history
,
portugal
Michelle
Lovely capture, the sky is a gorgeous colour
November 21st, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Awesome composition
November 21st, 2025
Sue Schaar
ace
Absolutely beautiful capture
November 21st, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close