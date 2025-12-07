Previous
Spooky by cmf
Spooky

It was quite misty out at sea this afternoon, very still and quiet. The only thing we could hear was a hearty rendition of The Twelve Days of Christmas being sung somewhere in the mist and drifting out to sea!
Chrissie

ace
@cmf
Lesley ace
Fabulous capture and narrative
December 8th, 2025  
