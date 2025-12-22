Previous
Merry Christmas Fred! by cmf
Merry Christmas Fred!

He’s loving his new toy 🥰
Chrissie

ace
@cmf
Paul J ace
He looks like he does really love the new toy.
December 22nd, 2025  
