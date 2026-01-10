Previous
Captain’s Changeover by cmf
Captain’s Changeover

My friend, Samantha, is the incoming captain at Golfe Santo Antonio in Budens, Portugal. My job (as a non-player) was to help decorate the clubhouse for the celebration this evening.
So proud of my mate ♥️
10th January 2026

Chrissie

I love the comp and the focus.
January 11th, 2026  
