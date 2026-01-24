Previous
Cartagena city by cmf
Photo 818

Cartagena city

Columbia.
Sadly we were unable to disembark, but it was exciting to see this South American city from the Caribbean Sea. Would love to have been able to see the old Walled City.
We were originally bound for Curcao in Venezuela.
Chrissie

cmf
And all of a sudden I'm into my third year! Thank you so much for all comments, ⭐️s and feedback. I appreciate every single one....
Lesley ace
A beautiful cityscape. It’s a unsettled world just now, but your alternative travel plans will hopefully be lovely
January 29th, 2026  
