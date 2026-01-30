Sign up
Photo 824
Port of Manzanillo, Mexico
Vibrant and busy - the latest leg of our cruise from New York to LA via the Panama Canal.
With apologies for long absences from 365 - we are without internet for long periods of time 🙄
30th January 2026
30th Jan 26
Chrissie
ace
@cmf
And all of a sudden I’m into my third year! Thank you so much for all comments, ⭐️s and feedback. I appreciate every single one....
Tags
port
,
mexico
,
cruise
