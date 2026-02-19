Sign up
Previous
Photo 844
Twilight
Returning from grocery shopping I noticed the moon between the palms by our neighbour’s roof terrace 🌙
19th February 2026
19th Feb 26
4
2
Chrissie
ace
@cmf
And all of a sudden I’m into my third year! Thank you so much for all comments, ⭐️s and feedback. I appreciate every single one....
Photo Details
Album
365 Year 3
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
19th February 2026 6:59pm
Tags
moon
,
trees
,
silhouettes
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Beautifully composed
February 20th, 2026
Suzie Townsend
ace
Oh, I love it!! Great capture!
February 20th, 2026
Shutterbug
ace
Nice framing of the moon and looks like you caught a planet also.
February 20th, 2026
Glover Shearron, Jr.
ace
Nicely done
February 20th, 2026
