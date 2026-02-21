Previous
Praia do Martinhal by cmf
Praia do Martinhal

The winter storms in the Algarve have stripped many of our local beaches of their sand. Today we visited Praia do Martinhal, which was beautiful and sandy.
Chrissie

@cmf
And all of a sudden I’m into my third year! Thank you so much for all comments, ⭐️s and feedback. I appreciate every single one....
