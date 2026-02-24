Previous
Power of the Sea by cmf
Power of the Sea

Like many beaches in the Algarve, Praia da Boca do Rio was stripped of its sand during recent storms.

Chrissie

@cmf
And all of a sudden I’m into my third year! Thank you so much for all comments, ⭐️s and feedback. I appreciate every single one....
