Photo 849
Power of the Sea
Like many beaches in the Algarve, Praia da Boca do Rio was stripped of its sand during recent storms.
24th February 2026
24th Feb 26
Chrissie
@cmf
And all of a sudden I'm into my third year! Thank you so much for all comments, ⭐️s and feedback. I appreciate every single one....
890
photos
76
followers
66
following
Views
1
Album
365 Year 3
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
22nd February 2026 10:44am
Tags
sea
,
beach
,
portugal
