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Tropical by cmf
Photo 871

Tropical

Well, the Atlantic looks tropical here, but it really isn’t. It’s freezing 🥶 and the light blue colour of the sea is due to the shallow water, where sand has been dragged out by the sea during recent storms.
18th March 2026 18th Mar 26

Chrissie

ace
@cmf
And all of a sudden I’m into my third year! Thank you so much for all comments, ⭐️s and feedback. I appreciate every single one....
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Sarah Bremner ace
Wow.... what wonderful colours and light.
March 18th, 2026  
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