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Monument by cmf
Photo 890

Monument

This tower celebrates the lochs that were built, mostly by volunteers, along the River Avon between Stratford upon Avon and Evesham.
6th April 2026 6th Apr 26

Chrissie

ace
@cmf
And all of a sudden I’m into my third year! Thank you so much for all comments, ⭐️s and feedback. I appreciate every single one....
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