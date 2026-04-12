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Fun with Paint by cmf
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Fun with Paint

The trickiest part of painting by numbers is being able to see the numbers on the canvas 🤓 I had to invest in a magnifying glass!
I’m finding it very therapeutic and it’s really satisfying to see the picture emerge.
12th April 2026 12th Apr 26

Chrissie

ace
@cmf
And all of a sudden I’m into my third year! Thank you so much for all comments, ⭐️s and feedback. I appreciate every single one....
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Corinne C ace
Beautiful colors
April 13th, 2026  
Shutterbug ace
Controlling the brushes in those tight spaces must be as challenging as seeing the numbers. It looks like it will be really beautiful.
April 13th, 2026  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
I LOVED doing these as a young girl. Such good memories!
April 13th, 2026  
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