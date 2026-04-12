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Previous
Photo 896
Fun with Paint
The trickiest part of painting by numbers is being able to see the numbers on the canvas 🤓 I had to invest in a magnifying glass!
I’m finding it very therapeutic and it’s really satisfying to see the picture emerge.
12th April 2026
12th Apr 26
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Chrissie
ace
@cmf
And all of a sudden I’m into my third year! Thank you so much for all comments, ⭐️s and feedback. I appreciate every single one....
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Photo Details
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365 Year 3
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iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
12th April 2026 10:39pm
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Corinne C
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Beautiful colors
April 13th, 2026
Shutterbug
ace
Controlling the brushes in those tight spaces must be as challenging as seeing the numbers. It looks like it will be really beautiful.
April 13th, 2026
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
I LOVED doing these as a young girl. Such good memories!
April 13th, 2026
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