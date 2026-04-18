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Previous
Photo 902
Coastal Haze
It was breezy this evening and the spray from the waves gave an atmospheric edge
18th April 2026
18th Apr 26
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Chrissie
ace
@cmf
And all of a sudden I’m into my third year! Thank you so much for all comments, ⭐️s and feedback. I appreciate every single one....
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Photo Details
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Album
365 Year 3
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
17th April 2026 6:52pm
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beach
,
waves
,
portugal
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
Totally love this shot ❤️
April 18th, 2026
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