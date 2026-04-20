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A Family Moment by cmf
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A Family Moment

Our grandson is staying with us for a few days’ holiday, with his mum and dad too. Such a joy ❤️
20th April 2026 20th Apr 26

Chrissie

ace
@cmf
And all of a sudden I’m into my third year! Thank you so much for all comments, ⭐️s and feedback. I appreciate every single one....
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Paul J ace
Always fun to have the grandchildren visit. Handsome little fellow!
April 20th, 2026  
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