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Photo 907
Portrait
No words needed 😆
23rd April 2026
23rd Apr 26
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Chrissie
ace
@cmf
And all of a sudden I’m into my third year! Thank you so much for all comments, ⭐️s and feedback. I appreciate every single one....
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Photo Details
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2
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1
Album
365 Year 3
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
23rd April 2026 5:00pm
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family
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Very cute!!!
April 25th, 2026
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