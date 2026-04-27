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In a Flap by cmf
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In a Flap

A cormorant drying off in the morning sun
27th April 2026 27th Apr 26

Chrissie

ace
@cmf
And all of a sudden I’m into my third year! Thank you so much for all comments, ⭐️s and feedback. I appreciate every single one....
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Christine Sztukowski ace
Wonderful capture
April 27th, 2026  
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