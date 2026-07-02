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Previous
Photo 977
Morning Sun, Stoney Shore
2nd July 2026
2nd Jul 26
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Chrissie
ace
@cmf
And all of a sudden I’m into my third year! Thank you so much for all comments, ⭐️s and feedback. I appreciate every single one....
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Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365 Year 3
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
2nd July 2026 8:53am
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sea
,
sun
,
stones
,
beach
,
ocean
,
sunrise
,
portugal
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Very picturesque
July 2nd, 2026
Pat
Nice, such lovely light on the water and stones.
July 3rd, 2026
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