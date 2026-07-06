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Teresa by cmf
Photo 981

Teresa

I took a cutting from my friend’s yukka tree some time ago and it’s thriving beautifully on our balcony. Of course I’ve named my tree after my friend 😉

I also took a cutting from a different yukka in her garden. That one is named after her husband, Jim. I’ll post a picture of Jim in due course 😊
6th July 2026 6th Jul 26

Chrissie

ace
@cmf
And all of a sudden I’m into my third year! Thank you so much for all comments, ⭐️s and feedback. I appreciate every single one....
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Photo Details

Christine Sztukowski ace
Very beautiful photography
July 7th, 2026  
Sue Schaar ace
Lovely.
July 7th, 2026  
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