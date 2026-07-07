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Previous
Photo 982
A Beach of Two Halves
Relatively calm today but the Atlantic has its little tricks and rip tides. Always careful!
7th July 2026
7th Jul 26
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Chrissie
ace
@cmf
And all of a sudden I’m into my third year! Thank you so much for all comments, ⭐️s and feedback. I appreciate every single one....
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Photo Details
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3
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2
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1
Album
365 Year 3
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
6th July 2026 4:44pm
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sea
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beach
,
ocean
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Awesome water movements
July 7th, 2026
Sue Schaar
ace
Great water beach shot.
July 7th, 2026
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