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Ripples by cmf
Photo 987

Ripples

Atlantic at its calmest
12th July 2026 12th Jul 26

Chrissie

ace
@cmf
And all of a sudden I’m into my third year! Thank you so much for all comments, ⭐️s and feedback. I appreciate every single one....
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Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Lovely with the wee boat there. Colours are so appealing in that water.
July 22nd, 2026  
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