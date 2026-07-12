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Previous
Photo 987
Ripples
Atlantic at its calmest
12th July 2026
12th Jul 26
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Chrissie
ace
@cmf
And all of a sudden I’m into my third year! Thank you so much for all comments, ⭐️s and feedback. I appreciate every single one....
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Photo Details
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5
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1
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1
Album
365 Year 3
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
10th July 2026 3:59pm
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sea
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ocean
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portugal
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beacj
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
Lovely with the wee boat there. Colours are so appealing in that water.
July 22nd, 2026
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