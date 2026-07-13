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Vigil by cmf
Photo 988

Vigil

A statue of São Gonçalo de Lagos (1360–1422), an Augustinian friar and the patron saint of local fishermen and mariners. He is shown facing the sea, raising a crucifix to bless and protect the waters.
13th July 2026 13th Jul 26

Chrissie

ace
@cmf
And all of a sudden I’m into my third year! Thank you so much for all comments, ⭐️s and feedback. I appreciate every single one....
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