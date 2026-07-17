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Photo 992
A Clifftop Crown
As the sun went down.
Salema
17th July 2026
17th Jul 26
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Chrissie
ace
@cmf
And all of a sudden I’m into my third year! Thank you so much for all comments, ⭐️s and feedback. I appreciate every single one....
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Photo Details
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2
Album
365 Year 3
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
12th July 2026 7:12pm
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sunset
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cliffs
,
portugal
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