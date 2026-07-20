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Buzzing about Manchester by cmf
Photo 995

Buzzing about Manchester

I was born in Manchester, in a town called Urmston, over the M60 from the Trafford Centre (which was just fields when I was young 😉)
My Urmstonian friends visited us in Portugal recently and brought me this mug, which now delivers my morning tea on the balcony as I watch the sun rise.
The worker bee is a famous emblem of Manchester, symbolising the city’s industrious, working-class roots during the Industrial Revolution. The bee represents the collective strength of Mancunians working together like a hive.
My dad’s ancestors moved into the area in the mid-19th century, away from the villages further south, where they had farmed for centuries before.
20th July 2026 20th Jul 26

Chrissie

ace
@cmf
And all of a sudden I’m into my third year! Thank you so much for all comments, ⭐️s and feedback. I appreciate every single one....
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