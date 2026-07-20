Buzzing about Manchester

I was born in Manchester, in a town called Urmston, over the M60 from the Trafford Centre (which was just fields when I was young 😉)

My Urmstonian friends visited us in Portugal recently and brought me this mug, which now delivers my morning tea on the balcony as I watch the sun rise.

The worker bee is a famous emblem of Manchester, symbolising the city’s industrious, working-class roots during the Industrial Revolution. The bee represents the collective strength of Mancunians working together like a hive.

My dad’s ancestors moved into the area in the mid-19th century, away from the villages further south, where they had farmed for centuries before.