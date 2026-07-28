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Previous
Photo 1003
Inverness castle
Scotland is perfect for dramatic skies! More from our Scotland road trip.
28th July 2026
28th Jul 26
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Chrissie
ace
@cmf
And all of a sudden I’m into my third year! Thank you so much for all comments, ⭐️s and feedback. I appreciate every single one....
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Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365 Year 3
Camera
iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
25th July 2026 12:54pm
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sky
,
clouds
,
architecture
,
scotland
,
castles
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
I wish I could visit Scotland- it is part of my ancestry. Beautiful castle shot!
July 29th, 2026
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Fabulous photograph
July 29th, 2026
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