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Previous
Photo 1005
Nessie!
Just for fun … I enlisted the help of AI to add the infamous Loch Ness Monster to this snap of the Loch. Sadly we didn’t actually see the monster 😉
30th July 2026
30th Jul 26
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Chrissie
ace
@cmf
And all of a sudden I’m into my third year! Thank you so much for all comments, ⭐️s and feedback. I appreciate every single one....
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365 Year 3
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