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A Hairy Coo by cmf
Photo 1007

A Hairy Coo

The obligatory pic of a highland cow in Scotland. Such a beautiful, gentle creature ❤️ (although she refused to stand up for a photo 😉)
1st August 2026 1st Aug 26

Chrissie

ace
@cmf
And all of a sudden I’m into my third year! Thank you so much for all comments, ⭐️s and feedback. I appreciate every single one....
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Photo Details

Elisabeth Sæter
Awesome shot
August 1st, 2026  
KV ace
Nice light and detail
August 1st, 2026  
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