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Duncansby Head by cmf
Photo 1009

Duncansby Head

A misty afternoon in Scotland
3rd August 2026 3rd Aug 26

Chrissie

ace
@cmf
And all of a sudden I’m into my third year! Thank you so much for all comments, ⭐️s and feedback. I appreciate every single one....
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Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Beautiful moody misty Scotland......such dramatic topography. Instant fav
August 3rd, 2026  
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