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Previous
Photo 1011
Face Off
We’re pet-sitting while daughter is at our place in Portugal. Took Fred on a river walk.
River Avon, Evesham
5th August 2026
5th Aug 26
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Chrissie
ace
@cmf
And all of a sudden I’m into my third year! Thank you so much for all comments, ⭐️s and feedback. I appreciate every single one....
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365 Year 3
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iPhone 16 Pro
Taken
2nd August 2026 2:43pm
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