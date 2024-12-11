Previous
Peace and Tranquillity by cmf
Peace and Tranquillity

View from Buddhist Temple, overlooking a Buddhist retreat, Cambodia
11th December 2024

Chrissie

@cmf

Photo Details

Jo ace
Great title and a lovely view
December 11th, 2024  
