Previous
10 / 365
Single Young Male Just Hanging Out
Sandakan, Borneo
1st January 2025
1st Jan 25
Chrissie
ace
@cmf
Thank you so much for taking the time to comment and ⭐️ my pictures. I’ve loved my first year and I’m excited to see what...
Album
Extras and experiments
Camera
iPhone 11
Taken
31st December 2024 5:07pm
Tags
animals
,
jungle
,
orangutan
,
malaysia
,
borneo
